Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $95.06

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.06 and last traded at $97.62, with a volume of 239315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.21.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

