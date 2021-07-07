Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 401,806 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,946,794 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 401,806 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.25% of Microsoft worth $4,467,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $279.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

