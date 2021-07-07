Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,858.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 817.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

