Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $24,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.