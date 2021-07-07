Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 116.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,640 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,671,000 after acquiring an additional 502,147 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

MGY opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

