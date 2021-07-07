MahaDAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $410,256.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00006128 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $410,256.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00134063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00166799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,037.13 or 1.00500281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.90 or 0.00971126 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

