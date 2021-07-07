Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,224% from the average daily volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33.

Maisons du Monde Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDOUF)

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bedding, rugs and mats, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchenware, mirrors and frames, vases, storage articles, window treatments, and bath products, as well as household textiles; and baby crib mobiles, lamps, storage containers, and wall art for children.

