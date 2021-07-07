MANTRA DAO Trading 7.7% Higher This Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $35.92 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.82 or 0.00929647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044909 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 314,007,365 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

