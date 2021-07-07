MAP Protocol (MAP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.11 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00132511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00165842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,559.02 or 1.00078347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.12 or 0.00979154 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.