Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maple Leaf Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. 5,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,761. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

