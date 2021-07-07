Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

