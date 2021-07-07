Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 165,658 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 478,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,790 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $15,742,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.