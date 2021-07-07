Mark Baker Acquires 14,000,000 Shares of Laneway Resources Limited (ASX:LNY) Stock

Laneway Resources Limited (ASX:LNY) insider Mark Baker acquired 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($50,000.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.
Laneway Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Laneway Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laneway Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.