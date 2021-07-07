MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $475.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $483.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $552.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $471.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 16,586.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,691 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,753,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,302,000 after buying an additional 1,123,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,073,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,853,000 after buying an additional 672,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,304,000 after buying an additional 591,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

