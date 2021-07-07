Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 159.50 ($2.08). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 153.95 ($2.01), with a volume of 5,304,380 shares trading hands.

MKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 179 ($2.34).

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.76. The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.24.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

