Marlin (POND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.22 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $54.18 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00134185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00165990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,150.12 or 0.99803407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00974036 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

