Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $3.77 on Exchanges

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00010907 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $48.38 million and approximately $12.20 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00059086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.98 or 0.00933918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

