Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after acquiring an additional 434,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,869,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,293,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.54. 2,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,877. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $76.36 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

