Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Match Group by 41.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 879,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,801,000 after buying an additional 257,916 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,843,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $161.24 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.