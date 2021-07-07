Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.15 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $1.15 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00405081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000618 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

