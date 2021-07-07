Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.25

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Shares of CVE:MMX traded up C$0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.75.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

