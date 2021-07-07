Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Trading Down 3.9%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$45.25 and last traded at C$46.21. Approximately 149,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 171,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

