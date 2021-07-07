Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $362,543.46 and approximately $86.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,734.09 or 1.00081061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00038685 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.08 or 0.01337175 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00402575 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00397354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005909 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

