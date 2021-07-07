Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 113.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,893 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Maximus worth $24,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMS opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

