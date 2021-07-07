Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires 720 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 1.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Cintas by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.80. 5,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,489. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $261.65 and a 52-week high of $384.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

