McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $232.75 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $182.62 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.15. The firm has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

