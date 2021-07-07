McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 138.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,951 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of McGrath RentCorp worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 94,966 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In related news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.