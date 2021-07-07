Mdex (MDX) Hits Market Cap of $878.44 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Mdex has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00004840 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $878.44 million and $67.69 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00133151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00165581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,625.80 or 0.99937418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.68 or 0.00974624 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,806,235 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.