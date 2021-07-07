Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 5.62% of Medical Properties Trust worth $704,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust stock remained flat at $$20.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. 24,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

