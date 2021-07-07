Medicalchain Market Capitalization Tops $5.69 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Medicalchain has a market cap of $5.69 million and $750,777.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00133880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00166526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.96 or 1.00197071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.53 or 0.00983268 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

