Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of Medpace worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 247,029 shares of company stock valued at $45,439,966. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace stock opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.93.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

