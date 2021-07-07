MEG Energy (MEG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

MEG Energy (TSE: MEG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/30/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$7.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.25 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$13.50.

6/9/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.50.

6/8/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TSE MEG traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.47. 2,135,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.18. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

Get MEG Energy Corp alerts:

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.