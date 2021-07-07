MEG Energy (MEG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

MEG Energy (TSE: MEG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/30/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$7.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.25 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$13.50.
- 6/9/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.50.
- 6/8/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
TSE MEG traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.47. 2,135,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.18. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
