megaBONK (MBONK) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $234,715.24 and approximately $6,904.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00057484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.98 or 0.00911160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00045038 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.