Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $330,116.83 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00404897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,561,503 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.