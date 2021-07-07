MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Shares of MGTX opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $687.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $85,175.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,338.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,552 shares of company stock valued at $309,757. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 50,220.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.