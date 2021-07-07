Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 261,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,324,328 shares.The stock last traded at $15.99 and had previously closed at $16.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

