Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) to Raise $450 Million in IPO

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) plans to raise $450 million in an IPO on Thursday, July 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 30,000,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Membership Collective Group Inc. generated $384.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $235.3 million. The company has a market-cap of $3 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and HSBC served as the underwriters for the IPO and Citigroup, William Blair and Loop Capital Markets were co-managers.

Membership Collective Group Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “The Membership Collective Group (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse group of members from across the world. These members use the MCG platform to both work and socialize, to connect, create, have fun and drive a positive change. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership platform with a global presence. Over the last 25 years, we have expanded our membership expertise and diversified our offerings — both physically and digitally. As of April 4, 2021, we have over 119,000 members (including over 111,300 Soho House members) who engage with MCG through our global portfolio of 28 Houses (30 Houses as of July 4, 2021), nine Soho Works, The Ned in London, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home, our interiors and lifestyle retail brand, and our digital channel. Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for the fiscal year ended Jan. 3, 2021. “.

Membership Collective Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and has 4815 employees. The company is located at 180 Strand London, WC2R 1EA United Kingdom and can be reached via phone at +44 (0207) 8512300 or on the web at http://www.membershipcollectivegroup.com/.

