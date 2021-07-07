Meme (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.63 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Meme has a market cap of $14.37 million and $3.63 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $513.21 or 0.01498694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00399702 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003292 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014965 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001573 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

