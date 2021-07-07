Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $2,791.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00397354 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003272 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.32 or 0.01510744 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.