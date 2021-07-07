Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.44. Mercer International shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 221,554 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

The company has a market cap of $796.48 million, a PE ratio of -92.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,589,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

