Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,565 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $156,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.