Merculet Price Up 66.2% This Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 66.2% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $3.96 million and $383,886.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00134109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00165997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,059.20 or 0.99695691 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.06 or 0.00974909 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

