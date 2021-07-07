Meta Hits Market Cap of $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00058211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00931587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

