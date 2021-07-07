Methanex Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Methanex in a report released on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.99.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$61.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.17.

Shares of MX opened at C$41.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$24.31 and a 12-month high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -14.32%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

