Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $52.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,052. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.08. Methanex has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Methanex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,165,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Methanex by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

