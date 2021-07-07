Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,005 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Methode Electronics worth $26,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after buying an additional 536,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,273,000 after buying an additional 103,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after buying an additional 39,122 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.