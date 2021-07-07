Metronome (MET) Price Tops $3.16

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00009123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $37.58 million and $71,435.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00132835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00166094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,701.50 or 1.00276067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.55 or 0.00984065 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,191,565 coins and its circulating supply is 11,905,191 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.