Michael W. Lamach Sells 213,420 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $189.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after buying an additional 255,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

