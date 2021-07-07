Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

LON MCRO traded down GBX 11.84 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 428.17 ($5.59). 1,845,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,474. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 502.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.03%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

