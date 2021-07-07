Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.59.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $146.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.11. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Shares of Microchip Technology are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $359,336,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,856,000 after acquiring an additional 571,067 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,919,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $55,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

